SANA: US military base in Syrian province came under rocket fire

The American military base, located in the province of Deir ez-Zor, was subjected to a missile attack. About it writes Syrian government agency SANA.

It is reported that on Saturday evening, the territory of the Omar fields, which is illegally controlled by US forces in the east of Deir ez-Zor, came under fire. Local media, citing eyewitnesses, say that flashes were visible after the missile strike at the US military base. Information about the injured and dead among the American military is not yet available.

This object was already subjected to shelling on December 30 last year. Then several missiles were fired at the base. After the attack, American helicopters patrolled the sky over the area.

In late November, US Central Command reported a rocket attack on a US military base in al-Shaddadi, Syria. According to the Pentagon, there were no casualties as a result of the strikes. The command called the incident a threat to the coalition forces, leading to destabilization in the region.