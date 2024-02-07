The US base at the Omar oil field in eastern Syria was attacked by missiles
The American military base at the Omar oil field in Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria was attacked by rockets. This is reported by RIA News with reference to sources.
It is specified that four missiles were launched at the location of the American military.
Immediately after the attack, combat helicopters took off from the base.
There are no reports of damage or casualties yet.
