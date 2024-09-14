American military base Fort Irwin trains for battles with Russian army

On the territory of the military base Fort Irwin in the American state of California, they have begun practicing battles with the Russian army. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

The map of this base was captured in a captured infantry fighting vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This training ground is one of the key ones for the US Army – battles in Afghanistan and Iraq were practiced and simulated there, and now battles on the territory of Ukraine are being simulated.

It is noted that the role of the enemy is played by the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, which was trained on equipment similar to the BTR-87 and Tiger armored vehicles. It is separately emphasized that in all exercises the enemy is located in the artificial settlement of Ujen.

Earlier, the Fort Irwin National Training Center began recruiting actors with knowledge of Russian to participate in the exercises. Among the requirements for applicants were excellent oral and written skills, as well as the ability to “reproduce cultural specifics.”