“On the morning of August 23, the Roosevelt Strike Group rescued two sailors in distress in the US Central Command area of ​​operations,” a statement from US Central Command said on Thursday.

The statement added that the two Iranian sailors were transferred to the US aircraft carrier via helicopter, where they were provided with medical care, food and water.

The US military did not reveal the location of the rescue operation, or any other details about it.

The USS Roosevelt is currently conducting routine operations in the US Central Command area of ​​responsibility, the statement said.