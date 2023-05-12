19FortyFive: US Army Lieutenant Colonel Davis advised Zelensky to negotiate with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should negotiate with Russia if the announced counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fails. Such advice gave Former United States Army lieutenant colonel and columnist Daniel Davis in his 19FortyFive article.

“The West is strongly advised to change its policy before Kyiv suffers even more combat losses, which will end sooner or later with the signing of a measured treaty,” the retired officer gave his advice.

The military expert also warned in his material that the new painful military losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “are unlikely to change the fact that the conflict is likely to end through negotiations.”

Earlier, Russian reserve colonel and military analyst Andrei Koshkin said that Zelensky wants to make some kind of deal: Kyiv, for example, gets an accelerated entry into NATO, and then Ukraine will attack in an organized manner.