US military adviser who handled F-16 supply issue dies in Kyiv

An American diplomat died under mysterious circumstances in a room at the Kyiv Hilton Hotel. He was involved in the issue of supplying Western F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

Military adviser Richard Harry Kirlin died on June 24, but his identity was only revealed now. He arrived in Ukraine ten days before his death. Previously, the man served in the US Air Force, the Pentagon and the State Department. He also had ties to the US Central Command (CENTCOM) and managed to gain experience in the field of information technology and logistics.

The cause of death has not been disclosed. No autopsy was performed because the body was immediately transferred to the American diplomatic mission.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller confirmed the death of a US government employee “under the direction of the chief of mission” at the embassy in Kyiv.

I hate to even bring this up, but I know sometimes conspiracy theories get out of hand. He died of natural causes and there is no sign of foul play. Matthew MillerUS State Department Representative

According to Newsweek, the man suffered only from high cholesterol. Also indirectly supporting the version of natural death is the fact that no injuries were found on the body, and the door of the hotel room was locked from the inside.

Ukraine awaits arrival of F-16s

Kyiv expects that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) may receive American F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters as early as the summer of 2024. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reported that the first batch of aircraft from Denmark and the Netherlands is “already on the way.” This information was later confirmed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

However, it turned out that the constant delays in deliveries of F-16s to Ukraine are due to the language barrier between Ukrainian pilots studying and their foreign instructors, as well as issues with spare parts. In addition, the lack of runways is a concern. As Bloomberg notes, those that exist are vulnerable to attack. Another difficulty is the need to reconfigure the fighters depending on their tasks. It is also known that the first delivery of Western fighters will be smaller than the Ukrainian authorities expected. In particular, according to the source, Ukraine will receive 6 fighters in the summer and another 20 by the end of the year.

The West is afraid of the F-16’s “humiliation”

Western analyst Gallagher Fenwick admitted two consequences of the transfer of F-16s to Kyiv.

F-16 demonstration on Red Square would potentially be a humiliation Gallagher Fenwick analyst

The second consequence, more concrete and alarming, Fenwick believes, is that the planes will fall into the hands of Russian experts, even after they are shot down. The experts will be able to study their work, see how the devices work.

In turn, Harrison Kass, a columnist for the American magazine National Interest, warned that the F-16s planned to be transferred to the Ukrainian army will not be able to survive in Russian-controlled airspace. According to him, these aircraft are too visible, making them easy to detect. In addition, as Kass noted, they are already outdated for conflicts, so they will not survive in combat against a technologically advanced army. “The F-16 will not be a magic wand for [президента Украины Владимира] “Zelensky,” he summed up.