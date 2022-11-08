US midterms: Florida suddenly bans Biden’s election observers – reported technical problems

OfFabian Mueller shut down

The midterms are coming up in the USA. Crucial seats in Congress are up for grabs. Democrats fear, Republicans hope. The news ticker.

Update from November 8, 8:02 p.m.: Another report about a disruption in the midterms. In North Carolina, at least four polling stations opened late. Now it has to be decided in an emergency meeting whether the opening hours can be extended. If that is the case, the results will not be announced until later.

“These things happen, and counties quickly corrected the situation with the help of state elections officials,” said Karen Brinson Bell, the state elections commissioner. While it is unfortunate that these delays have occurred, they are in no way shameful or fraudulent, Brinson Bell said.

Update from November 8, 7:24 p.m.: Not everything runs smoothly at the Midterms in the USA. Long queues formed in front of some polling stations in the morning. There are also reports of technical problems in several states, including Arizona, New Jersey and Texas.

In Maricopa County, Arizona, about a fifth of the counting machines rejected ballots. According to county officials, the problem was related to passwords being entered too many times, which activated the built-in security feature. The problem is said to have been resolved by now. The US government said there was no evidence that the election was electronically attacked or influenced.

US Midterms: Florida Suddenly Bans Election Observers – DeSantis Officials Call Them ‘Counterproductive’

Update from November 8, 6:30 p.m.: Some Florida polling stations do not allow election observers. This is reported by the US TV station CNN. Officials at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ state, in a letter to the Justice Department, argued that poll watchers would not be on the list of people allowed to enter polling stations, in part because it would be “counterproductive” and “potentially undermine confidence in the election.” would.

Earlier, the Department of Justice announced it would deploy election observers in 24 states, including three Florida counties — Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach. Deploying federal election observers has been common practice in the United States for decades. However, the ministry “did not detail the need for election monitors in these districts,” an official told the ministry. The Justice Department has so far declined to comment. The Florida State Department, on the other hand, wants to send election observers to the relevant polling stations.

According to Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd, who was appointed by Ron DeSantis, the problem stems from an innovation by the US Department of Justice. Accordingly, the Trump administration also sent observers to Florida in 2020. However, they did not enter the polling stations, but monitored them from outside. Now the Justice Department would have wanted to send election observers inside. We reject this as it is not permitted under state law.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a campaign rally on November 7, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

Update from November 8, 3:59 p.m: An estimated 8.3 million people will be eligible to vote for the first time by the midterms of 2022. These 18- and 19-year-olds made up about 16 percent of eligible voters under the age of 30, Tufts University’s Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) reported. The eligible voters under the age of 30 consist of about 4.5 million whites and 3.8 million people of color, it said.

Midterms: Zelenskyj appeals for unity in the USA

Update from November 8, 2:19 p.m: Volodymyr Zelenskyj called on the USA to remain closed on the occasion of the midterms. “I appeal to you to maintain unshakable unity” until the day when “peace is finally restored,” the Ukrainian president said in a video message.

The reason for the video was his award with the US Medal of Freedom. The Biden government is a key Kiev ally. However, future majorities in the US Congress could also have an impact on US policy on Ukraine.

In the Midterms election campaign: Trump insults Pelosi as an “animal”

Update from November 8, 1:24 p.m: After “Crazy Nancy”: Donald Trump denigrated Nancy Pelosi again in the midterms election campaign.

Update from November 8, 1 p.m.: The midterm elections, which have been eagerly awaited around the world, have begun in the USA. The first polling stations have now opened on the US east coast. The last polling stations do not close until 7 a.m. (German time) on Wednesday morning because the United States spans several time zones. The first meaningful results are expected early Wednesday morning Central European Time after the first polling stations have closed.

In the USA there is an election: The Midterms 2022 started on Tuesday.

US Midterms 2022: Results could be a long time coming

Update from November 8th, 11:05 am: The counting of the votes cast in the midterm elections in the United States may take days – it may not even be known until January which party will have the majority in the Senate in the future.

The first polling stations in the USA close on Wednesday night at midnight German time. The count begins at 1 a.m. However, technical difficulties, a lack of poll workers and very tight decisions have often ensured that no clear trend was discernible on election night. In some cases, the winner could only be declared with a considerable delay.

In the last midterms in 2018, however, the situation was quite clear. At that time, shortly after 4 a.m. German time, US broadcasters announced a majority for the Democrats in the House of Representatives.

US Midterms: Trump promises “very big announcement”

Update from November 8, 9:20 a.m.: Shortly before the congressional elections in the USA, ex-President Donald Trump is fueling speculation about a renewed presidential candidacy: he will make a “very big announcement” on Tuesday, November 15, Trump said at an election rally.

In recent months, Trump has repeatedly flirted publicly with another presidential candidacy. Recently he had called it “very, very, very likely” that he would compete again.

Donald Trump could stand for re-election in 2024 – he is making it exciting for his presidential candidacy.

Midterms in the USA: Great concern about political violence – Biden puts “democracy on the ballot”

preliminary report: WASHINGTON, DC – The midterm elections in the United States are scheduled for Tuesday (November 8). Midterm elections are held two years after the last regular presidential election. Voters often punish the ruling president’s party. Shortly before the elections, Joe Biden’s Democratic Party has exactly the same fear. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and about a third of the seats in the Senate will be up for grabs. There are also gubernatorial elections in many states.

So far, Biden’s Democrats have a slim majority in the Senate, where both parties are represented by 50 senators. However, Vice President Kamala Harris has a crucially weighted vote when a vote results in a 50/50 vote. In the House of Representatives, the Democrats still have a majority with 220 of the 435 possible seats.

Biden in midterm campaign finish — “Democracy is literally on the ballot”

So even though Joe Biden’s Democrats have the majority in the US Congress, his administration has had problems passing legislative packages according to its own ideas. This was not least due to the fact that senators from their own ranks voted against proposals from the White House. If the Democrats lose their majority in the midterms, this election could be disastrous for Joe Biden, because without a majority in Congress it will be much more difficult to enforce politics in the USA.

At a campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Biden unequivocally defined the importance of the elections: “Democracy is literally on the ballot”. Biden was referring to Republican politicians who repeatedly doubt the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Midterms: These races could decide future majorities

It is no coincidence that both Joe Biden, prominent campaign aide Barack Obama and former President Donald Trump are ending their campaigns in the state of Pennsylvania. Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who is still suffering from the effects of a stroke he suffered in May, will be up against the Republicans’ well-known TV doctor Mehmet Oz. It is one of the particularly close races that will have a say in the future Senate majority.

In addition to Pennsylvania, the Senate race in Georgia will also be decisive. Two years ago, it was a surprise win of two Senate seats in Georgia that secured the Democrats narrow control of the chamber. Against 53-year-old Pastor Raphael Warnock, Republicans fielded Herschel Walker, a 60-year-old former football star.

Midterms: Americans are increasingly concerned about political violence

88 percent of the American population are according to a survey by the Washington Post concerned that political divisions in the United States have progressed to the point where there is an increased risk of politically motivated violence. 63 percent of those surveyed even said they were “very worried,” it said.

In the aggressively conducted election campaign, a violent attack on the 82-year-old husband of top Democratic politician Nancy Pelosi increased fears of politically motivated violence. The perpetrator was actually targeting the powerful Speaker of the House of Representatives, but he did not meet her. Biden and the White House have expressed concern about the situation. Threats against politicians and their family members have been increasing in the United States for some time. Forecasts for the midterms show where there will be particularly close races. (lp/dpa)

Rubric list image: