Elon Musk urges “people of independent mind” to vote Republican in tomorrow’s US midterm elections. The Tesla CEO has launched the appeal from Twitter, the social network he has just purchased, raising further doubts about the neutrality of his management.

“To independent-minded voters: Shared power cuts the excesses of both sides, so I recommend voting for a Republican in Congress since the president is a Democrat,” Musk tweeted. “Fierce Democrats and Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters decide who’s in office,” he concludes.