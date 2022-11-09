Immediately after voting to confirm Ron DeSantis as governor of Florida, who easily hits reelection, Donald Trump issues a clear warning to his possible challenger in the primaries for the White House: he better not run. “I could tell you some things about him that I’m not pleasant, I know him better than anyone else, perhaps better than his wife,” added the former president with a not so veiled threat, interviewed by Fox News Digital.

DeSantis was re-elected governor of Florida, according to CNN projections that give a large margin to the Republican, around 60%. DeSantis is considered as one of the likely Republican candidates for the White House and Donald Trump: the former president announced that next week – November 15 – he will make a “very important announcement”: in all probability he will communicate his intention to run for the White House in 2024.