CNN: Voting begins in US midterm congressional elections

In the United States, voting has begun in the midterm elections, during which all members of the House of Representatives of Congress, as well as a third of the Senate, will be elected. About it informs CNN.

At the same time, the NBC channel writes that an impressive part of the voters cast their vote ahead of schedule – by mail or at special polling stations where this can be done. Thus, more than 42 million Americans have already voted. Most of them supported candidates from the Democratic Party, reports TASS.