Ron DeSantis was re-elected governor of Florida, according to the projections of the CNN on the US midterm elections 2022 which give a large margin to the Republican, of 60%. DeSantis is considered one of the likely Republican candidates for the White House and Donald Trump – who announced that he will formalize his new presidential candidacy next week – has been targeting the governor with attacks for days.

Kathy Hochul was elected governor of New York against Republican Lee Zeldin. Hochul took over from Andrew Cuomo in August last year, who was forced to resign after a series of sexual harassment allegations.

Republican Brian Kemp is confirmed as governor of Georgiahaving beaten Democrat Stacey Abrams for the second time, according to American media projections.

Democrat Josh Shapiro, current state attorney general, is the new governor of Pennsylvania, according to NBC projections. He beat Republican Doug Mastriano, backed by Donald Trump and tied to the conspiratorial right.

Fox awards victory for a third term as governor of the Texas to Republican Greg Abbott, against Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke.

Republican Mike DeWine was re-elected governor ofOhiobeating Democrat Nan Whaley, according to CNN and Fox news projections.

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press officer with Donald Trump between 2017 and 2019, is the new governor ofArkansas, first woman to hold this post in the US state. It’s the Fox projection. Huckabee Sanders beat Democrat Chris Jones, a nuclear engineer and Baptist church minister.

The Massachusetts, the American state of the Kennedy clan, has its first female governor: Democrat Maura Healey, who is also the first declared lesbian to lead the state. In the vote he overwhelmed the Republican Geoff Diehl.

Wes Moore became the first African American governor of the Maryland, according to American media projections. The victory of Wes, who will be the third African American governor of the entire United States, brings the Democrats back to the head of the state after the two terms of Republican Larry Hogan. The Democrat defeated Republican candidate Dax Cox, a far-right congressman who had been endorsed by Donald Trump.

In ArizonaAccording to projections by NBC News, it is head to head between the Trumpian Kari Lake, Republican candidate for the chair of governor, and the Democratic Katie Hobbs, who is the current secretary of state.