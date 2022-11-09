In Pennsylvania, in the state of the former Rust Belt, photo-finish elections are now the norm: the last two presidential elections were decided with a difference of just one percent, and also the duel for the Senate in the US midterm elections 2022 it was a fierce head to head between two candidates who attracted the attention of the media, also for their personalities.

Until before the summer, the predictions were for the 53-year-old Democrat John Fetterman, a 53-year-old Harvard graduate who became mayor of a small town, Braddock, who tattooed the dates of all the murders he committed while driving on his arm. city. But the progressive Democrat’s campaign, who always shows off in public in shorts and a sweatshirt, suffered a sharp halt when Fetterman suffered a stroke in May.

Restored and back on the pitch, albeit with limitations, Fetterman has become the target of attacks from Republicans who question whether he is still able to do his job. In particular, from his opponent, Mehmet Oz, a well-known cardiologist who turned into a television star the ‘Dr Oz “also thanks to the Oprah Winfrey show, who however sided with the Democrat in the last days of the campaign.