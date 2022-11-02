US, risky mid-term for Joe Biden

Difficult, the mid-term elections of November 8th are presented today for Joe Biden. Very often in the past the middle term lessons have never been in favor of the Administration in office but today, more than ever, many components play against it in an even more worrying way. First of all, the image of Biden himself (still quite low), then high inflation that worries consumers and the FED (run for cover by increasing rates) and finally a polarized politics, with a “stone guest” with a heavy name, Donald Trump. But what are the latest predictions on the electoral race that has already begun with a very popular correspondence vote? Practically the majority of the polls indicate a more or less clear victory for the Republicans in the House of Representatives while, in the Senate, the game is much more open. Obviously if the Dems fail to take control of both assemblies, the next ones two years of management will be much more complicated for the President.

Usa, 470 seats between the Chamber and the Senate are up for grabs

There are 470 seats up for grabs: 435 for the entire Chamber and 35 to decide the balance of the Senate. The forecasts, difficult as the whole system is complex, arise from a set of indications: statistical models, historical analyzes, forecasts on economic markets and classic surveys. The average of the forecasts it assigns 216 seats to Republicans with about 190 likely. While for the Dems it would be only about 196 who would then have to get an overwhelming majority of those left in the running to keep control of the Chamber. Consequently, both the FiveThirtyEight statistical model and the PredictIt predictive market give a high probability of a Rep victory in the House. The same certainty is not found for running to the seats of the Senate. 65 senators are not running for election this year (six-year term). Of the remaining 35, most forecasts indicate some parity, 48/49 for both parties. 14-15 seats for the Republicans, 8-9 for the Democrats, and another four / six that fall on each side. If this prediction comes true, two decisive posts will remain.

USA, uncertainty and a close fight for the Senate

A little more uncertainty is found in statistical models, in predictions or in more sophisticated platforms such as FiveThirtyEight and Metaculus that do not yet give so certain the victory of the Republicans in the House. The only pollster who envisions a Democrat victory in the House is PredictIt. But the majority of pollsters are convinced of a Rep victory in the House while foreseeing a close fight in the Senate. Two states in particular, Georgia and Nevada, could be decisive on the Senate. In Nevada, Las Vegas state, Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto is competing Adam Laxalt, who co-led Donald Trump’s unsuccessful campaign there and subsequently fueled unsubstantiated allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election that gave the victory in Biden. Georgia looks more Democratic at the moment. Clearly, if the Senate results in a tie (50-50), the Constitution gives Vice President Kamala Harris the decisive vote due to lack of majorities. But if this does not happen, President Biden’s next job will certainly be much more difficult from 9 November.

