The border between the United States and Mexico is the most dangerous land migration route in the world, according to the UN migration agency. Hundreds of people lose their lives trying to cross the conflictive area, full of geographical challenges and threatened by the presence of criminal gangs along the route.

The latest data from the International Organization for Migration, IOM, reveal that 686 migrants died or disappeared on the border between Mexico and the United States in 2022, although they warn that the real number could be higher due to the lack of official data from the both countries.

On that border, surrounded by deserts, mighty rivers, canyons and hills with wild nature, migrants are affected by strong heat waves in summer or hypothermia in winter, according to US border authorities. Even, they say, some bodies are never found.

The number of deaths recorded on that border, called by the IOM, the “most dangerous land migratory route in the world,” represents almost half of the 1,457 deaths and disappearances of migrants that the organization documented throughout the continent in 2022, the year deadliest on record since IOM’s Missing Migrants Project (MMP) began documenting.

The Annual Regional Summary of the IOM Missing Migrants Project reveals that deaths continue to increase, as well as the dangers faced by migrants. Paul Dillon, IOM spokesperson, assured that these recorded figures “represent the lowest estimates available.”

“These alarming figures are a stark reminder of the need for states to act decisively,” said Michele Klein Solomon, IOM regional director for North, Central America and the Caribbean. “Improving data collection is crucial. Because then the States will work on the basis of that data to ensure that there are safe and regular migration routes,” she added.

In 2022, almost half of the deaths, 307, recorded at the border were related to crossing the Sonoran and Chihuahua deserts, much higher than in other desert regions where migration is prevalent. For example, in the famous Sahara Desert, 212 people died last year, 95 fewer than on the southern border of the United States.

Nearly half (307) of the deaths on the US-Mexico border were linked to dangerous crossings of the Sonoran and Chihuahuan Deserts. © France 24

But they are not the only dangerous routes for migrants. “One of the most worrying trends IOM has seen in the Americas was the increase in deaths along migratory routes in the Caribbean,” Dillon said.

The project recorded 350 deaths in 2022 in the Caribbean, compared to 245 in 2021 and fewer than 170 recorded in previous years. The majority of victims on these Caribbean migratory routes were migrants from the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba.

Panama takes measures due to increase in crossings through the Darién jungle

“The Darién is not a route, it is a jungle”, with that motto the Panamanian government promotes a strong campaign to discourage migrants from crossing through the dangerous jungle. In this inhospitable jungle area on the border between Panama and Colombia, 141 migrants died in 2022.

There, migrants face complex challenges such as the dangerous nature and the presence of criminal gangs that extort and rape migrants who cross there. An IOM survey of migrants who crossed through this area showed that 1 in 25 people reported that some of the people who traveled with them had disappeared.

In 2022, some 250,000 people arrived in Panama through the Darién and so far this year more than 300,000 people had already crossed the jungle.

A girl cools off as she and others rest before continuing their journey to the border with the United States, in Acandí, Colombia, July 9, 2023. © Adri Salido / Reuters

“The fact that we know very little about migrants who disappear in the Americas is a very discouraging reality,” said Marcelo Pisani, IOM regional director for South America. “The impacts of families being left behind in the endless search for a missing loved one are truly profound,” he added.

The Panamanian government will reinforce “the deportations and expulsions of irregular citizens who have criminal records, through the hiring of charter flights,” according to the director of the National Immigration Service, Samira Gozaine.

Gozaine commented that “by discouraging this route we want to protect them from entering irregularly through the airports with the intention of staying. We will toughen it through profiling. Our profilers are trained, they know what to look for. The number of documents has been increased false, they come to supposed congresses that do not exist, that is why we will strengthen measures to maintain security.

Another organization, Unicef, stated that the crossings in the Darién Gap could be more than 400,000, many of them children. According to the organization, some 40,000 minors crossed the jungle in the first half of 2023, half of them under five years old.

With Reuters