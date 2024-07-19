Before him computer failure”historical” which was presented several hours ago with Microsoftvarious public and private companies and services were seriously affected, such as the crossing of people into the United States.

Unfortunately, the Border crossings from Mexico to the United States have had various effects, such as delays of up to three hours of waiting to enter the United States at the ports of entry of Juarez CityChihuahua.

In an interview with the Chihuahua Border Bridges Trust (FPFCH), the person in charge of Social Communication, Nayareli Riverapointed out that, although they did not have many failures, the express line, the pedestrian crossing and the vehicular crossing were affected by the Microsoft’s downfall .

According to the head of the department of Social comunication In FPFCH, the bridges that were damaged in Ciudad Juárez are Laredo, Zaragoza, Guadalupe and Paso del Norte.

It should be remembered that the time to cross from the northern border of Mexico From Chihuahua to the United States, it can vary depending on different factors. The express line, for example, is often fluid, so there would be no delay, while the vehicle line can take approximately half an hour, although it also depends on the day and time of the week.

Although there is no exact figure for the number of users who had to wait longer than usual at the border crossing bridges, it is very important to note that some media outlets indicate that the regular time to enter the country of the stars and stripes can take up to an hour.

Nayareli Rivera explained that, according to the reports they have received and the Complaints carried out through social networks, the time to cross into the United States after the cyber failure in the border crossing bridges from Chihuahua, it is about three hours.

However, despite the inconveniences, the representative of the Chihuahua Border Bridges Trust in the interview with Debate, said that the Tornillo-Guadalupe International Bridge It has been the least affected, taking into account that it is the furthest from the central area of ​​Ciudad Juárez and the least crowded.

“We also reported slowness there, but not so many complaints because it is a bridge that is used but does not have as much capacity or as much demand as El Paso del Norte or Zaragoza, there were not so many problems there.”

However, Rivera added that the bridges where many complaints were reported were El Paso del Norte and Zaragoza, so he suggests that people who want to cross in a shorter time go to the Guadalupe bridge.

Regarding the time it could take to regularize activities at the border crossing bridges in Ciudad Juárez, Nayareli Rivera said that so far they do not have an estimate, but they are in constant communication with CBP.

Although CBP is not working to reduce foreign traffic on the bridges, they are taking certain protocols during the crossing of foreigners. USES.

It should be noted that, to date, FPFCH has not received any update from CBP regarding the persistence of the system failure.

It is worth noting that the use of vehicular crossing services on the bridges of Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, according to the average capacity report from January to March of the Chihuahua Border Bridge Trust in El Paso del Norte, in total, is 5,278 per day, while the daily influx in the pedestrian crossing service is 9,061.