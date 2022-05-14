US media reports ‘multiple shooting’ in Buffalo, New York

The American media CNN reported that a “multiple shooting” was recorded in the city of Buffalo, in the state of New York, United States.

“I have been made aware of an active multiple shooting event at Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in Buffalo. Police are on scene. Please stay away from the area,” the Erie County Executive tweeted.

From the Twitter account of the Buffalo Police Department they reported that the shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue. “The shooter is in custody,” they said.

BREAKING: BPD on scene of a mass shooting at the Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police say multiple people have been struck by gunfire. The shooter is in custody. Motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) May 14, 2022

BuffaloNews reported that “Will G., a frozen dairy worker in Tops on Jefferson, said he went in to store milk in the refrigerator about three minutes before the shooting. “I just heard gunshots. Shots and shots and shots,” he said. “It sounded like things were falling down.”

He reports that the worker hid and more people took refuge with him in the area where the cooler is located on the site. “I hid. I just hid. I wasn’t going to leave that room,” he told that medium.

Developing…