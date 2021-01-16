Apparently, Trump wants to leave Washington on the morning of the inauguration. There is already a spirit of optimism in the White House.

Washington – That morning from successor Joe Bidens Inauguration wants Donald Trump Washington apparently left, as various media report unanimously. About the transmitter Fox News as well as the Washington Post would have learned from government circles that Trump – shortly before Biden is sworn in in the Capitol – that White house want to leave behind and leave for Florida.

Had a few days ago Trump via Twitter declares that he will not attend the inauguration * of his successor Biden will participate. Trumps Presence at the ceremony would be in accordance with political practice, but it has no legal effect. Biden will be new even without the predecessor president sworn in.

After the US election: Trump plans to take some employees with him

The Washington Post writes, Trump Instead, plan a farewell ceremony for yourself at the military airfield outside Washington, from where the government aviator Air Force One takes off. It has never happened in this form before, the report says. Fox News reported Trump also want several employees: inside from the White house * with after Florida where he has his club resort Mar-a-Lago.

Trumps Deputy Mike Pence has recently already taken on public tasks in connection with the upcoming swearing-in. Biden would have Pence expressly invited to the inauguration * – US media according to want Pence also participate. On Thursday had Trumps Vice met with the chiefs of several security agencies to find out about security at the ceremony. Reported on Friday US media according to unspecified sources, Pence also had the future on Thursday US Vice President Kamala Harris called to congratulate her on her election victory and – belatedly – to offer her direct support in handing over official duties.

Donald Trump’s term of office is coming to an end: employees loot the White House

But next to that US presidents even his employees are leaving the White House one by one. In this context, some irritating photos have now appeared. They show: With Trumps One or the other object disappears from the workforce White house.

This is illegal. These photos belong to the American people, and go to the National Archives. (I know this as when I left the WH in 2012, I wanted to take with me the photo I had of @BarackObama and the 2008 World Champion @Phillies) https://t.co/ab6LFCtGXQ – Kenneth Baer (@KennethBaer) January 14, 2021

So became Economist Peter Navarro seen taking a picture of an appointment between China’s President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump with his personal belongings from the White house wearing. Navarro is known for a strict economic nationalism, also against China.

Also the top one Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow apparently ventured into a memento of his workplace Washington* take away: a bust of Abraham Lincoln. An unspecified woman carried a stuffed pheasant out of the building.

More stuff being moved out of West Wing. This appears to be a stuffed bird. pic.twitter.com/EkUChUDXLC – Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 14, 2021

“People need to understand that the items in the White house are not give-aways, “commented CNN-Correspondent Jim Acosta for the pictures. “These are not souvenirs that you can take home with you.” * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.