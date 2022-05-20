US media: Musk accused of harassment. He denies and defends himself: “Politically motivated article”

Elon Muskpatron of Tesla And Space X, as well as the richest man in the world, returns to make the news. After Twitterfrom the US media come allegations of sexual harassment. According to an article published by the US website Business Insider the aerospace company founded by the American billionaire would have paid a flight attendant 250 thousand dollars to avoid a complaint for harassment in 2018.

There hostesswho served as a cabin crew member for the company’s jet fleet SpaceXhe accused Musk that he showed her his penis, rubbing it against her leg without consent. Musk then he would propose to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.

The incident, which occurred in 2016, is reported in a statement signed by a friend of the assistantee prepared to support his claim. According to the statement, the assistant would have confided to her friend that she after accepting the job of flight attendantshe would be encouraged to get licensed as a masseuse so that she could give massages to Musk. It was during one of these massages in a private cabin on the Gulfstream G650ER’s Muskshe said to her friend, that Musk he made her a proposal.

But Musk denies committing harassment as reported by Business Insider. “If I were prone to harassment, this would hardly be the first time in mine career that would emerge, “says the tycoon, with Business insider defining the article “politically motivated“.

