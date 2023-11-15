Reduction in the workforce is 6 times greater than that recorded in the same period in 2022

Struggling to get advertisers, U.S. news companies are reducing their workforces. In 2023 alone, around 20,000 positions were cut. The scenario is caused by high interest rates and lack of credit.

According to the Axiosamong the media companies that have recently laid off are Bloomberg Industry Group, an arm of the communications company that produces regulatory content, on legal and accounting practices, for example. To date, 14 employees have been laid off and the company has announced that it will close one of its offices in Washington (USA).

Recurrent Ventures, owner of digital publications Popular Science, The Drive It is Dominosaid he had fired “a series of employees” on Monday (13.Nov.2023), but did not specify the quantity.

With data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, the Axios reported a cut of nearly 20,000 U.S. news newsroom jobs in 2023 alone. The number is more than 6 times higher than the number of jobs in the sector closed in the same period in 2022.

Read the chart with data on job cuts in newsrooms from 2008 to 2023 in the US: