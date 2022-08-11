NFBI officials ransacked Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, and right-wing cheerleaders in the media are calling on audiences to take up arms. Fox News pollsters, conservative podcasters and Republican politicians claim the raid is a political maneuver by the Biden administration and is undermining the American legal system. In far-right forums, numerous Trump supporters are calling for civil war.

Federal police, led by Trump-appointed Christopher Wray, used a search warrant from Florida federal judge Bruce Reinhardt to search for official records Trump may have taken from the White House, rather than handing them over to the National Archives as required by law. The Presidential Records Act of 1978, which was passed after the Watergate crisis, is intended to prevent American presidents from destroying or refusing to release important documents and minutes after their term in office has expired. In February, after the confiscation of 15 boxes of papers Trump took to Mar-a-Lago, the National Archives confirmed that they included classified documents.