WASHINGTON — Lawmakers and regulators who initiated the precipitous expansion of legalized gambling in the United States are now taking steps to step up oversight of the industry, particularly when it comes to advertising that could reach underage gamblers.

The crackdown extends to bettors themselves, while at least three states have also responded to an increase in abusive behavior by taking steps to ban bettors if they threaten or harass athletes.

A more aggressive approach is also evident around the world, including in Australia, Belgium, Canada, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, where officials have just enacted or proposed new restrictions on online gambling, in some cases banning celebrity endorsements and almost all advertising.

In the United States, 33 states and the District of Columbia offer legal sports betting, with another four states in the process of adding them. More than half of Americans live in places where sports betting is allowed, five years after the Supreme Court struck down a law that had prohibited most states from legalizing the practice.

Americans have legally bet $220 billion on sports since then.

In the past six months, five states have enacted or proposed sports betting rules, mostly to prevent deceptive marketing or promotions aimed at underage bettors.

The betting industry and professional sports leagues have announced efforts to confront harmful practices — and prevent tougher laws. That includes changes to the American Gaming Association’s “responsible marketing code” that backs a ban on the phrase “risk-free gambling” and a ban on college ties.

Casey Clark, a senior vice president of the association, whose members include casino companies as well as online betting platforms, said the steps reflect a commitment to “provide the right type of consumer protections that will enable a sustainable sports betting market.” “legal.”

The actions by foreign regulators reflect what comes next if the U.S. sports betting industry is not careful, said Brianne Doura-Schawohl, a lobbyist representing the National Council on Gambling.

Australia is preparing to ban the use of credit cards for online gambling. Belgium and the Netherlands are banning betting advertising on television, radio, newspapers and in public spaces.

Ontario, Canada has proposed a ban on the use of athletes and celebrities in advertising. And the British agency that oversees online gambling has released a study that proposes “economic risk reviews” for gamblers who lose more than $160 a month and supported removing gambling logos from players’ T-shirts.

Clark said the industry would object if some of those measures were proposed in the US.

“We have always wanted to learn from more mature markets,” he said, but added, “we do not support restrictions when we can trade a legal and regulated business.”

By: ERIC LIPTON and KEVIN DRAPER