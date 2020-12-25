Sources in the rocket and space industry said the United States could buy a seat on the Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft for an astronaut’s flight to the ISS in April 2021, reports RIA News.

“The United States may acquire a seat on Soyuz MS-18 for an astronaut’s flight to the ISS. Negotiations on this matter are underway with a private American company Axiom Space, ”the source said.

If an agreement is concluded, NASA astronaut Mark Wande Hai, who recently underwent joint training in the United States with Russian cosmonauts, can go to the ISS.

Recall that in November, Roskosmos announced that the first completely Russian crew consisting of cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky, Pyotr Dubrov and Sergei Korsakov would fly to the ISS on board Soyuz MS-18.

Earlier it was reported that the launch of the Russian multipurpose laboratory module “Science” to the International Space Station may be postponed until July 2021.

It is emphasized that the flight program has not yet been approved.

Deputy Director of the Roscosmos Manned Space Programs Department Vladimir Daneev said that the launch of Nauka is scheduled, according to preliminary data, at the end of April.