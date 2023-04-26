The Taliban have killed the leader of the Islamic State (IS) terror cell believed to be the mastermind behind the suicide bombings at the airport of the Afghan capital Kabul in August 2021. That writes The New York Times based on four anonymous US government officials.

Those attacks, during the chaotic withdrawal of the Americans from Afghanistan, killed 170 Afghan civilians and 13 American soldiers.

According to sources in the newspaper, US intelligence services learned of the death of the IS terrorist in an operation carried out by the Taliban in early April. It is unclear whether the Taliban specifically targeted the man or whether he was killed in one of the many clashes between Taliban and Islamic State fighters. Also, no details regarding the man’s death have been mentioned, even his identity has not yet been released.

The US government on Monday began notifying relatives of US soldiers killed in the suicide bombings about the death of the IS leader. They were told that the man had been killed in "the past few weeks". According to surviving relative Darin Hoover, who lost his son in the attacks at the airport, no further details have been provided. "Not that that information will help us much. We're not getting our son Taylor back with it."

Chaos

His son was among the group of soldiers tasked with screening the thousands of Afghans frantically trying to get out of the country on one of the overcrowded flights following the Taliban’s takeover. The attack came hours after Western officials warned of a major attack and urged people to leave the airport. Hardly anyone answered that call, as they desperately tried to get another flight before the US officially ended its 20-year presence.

The abrupt withdrawal of the US military led to the rapid collapse of the Afghan government and military, which the US had supported for nearly two decades. Immediately afterwards, the Taliban returned to power. The Biden administration recently acknowledged that US intelligence agencies have made many mistakes regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan.