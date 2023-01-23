Suspect in California mass shooting found dead in his van. Earlier, the car was surrounded by police cars. The TV channel reported CNN January 22.

According to the channel, the police surrounded the van, in which they found a dead man. The suspect in the attack is believed to have committed suicide.

Then the special forces officers searched the car.

“The SWAT operation of the Special Forces Division to apprehend an armed suspect in Torrance has been completed. Neighborhood is safe,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Earlier in the day, SWAT units blocked the passage of a white van that may have carried a suspected mastermind of the Monterey Park mass shooting.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, the alleged perpetrator was an Asian man between the ages of 30 and 50.

The shooting in Monterey Park occurred the day before, as a result of the tragedy, 10 people were killed and at least 10 were injured.

The local police said that an unidentified person opened fire on a group of people celebrating the Chinese New Year.

Immediately after the incident, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the FBI was involved in the investigation into the circumstances of the fatal shooting in Monterey Park, California. She also added that US President Joe Biden was informed about the incident. The head of state asked to regularly provide him with information on the progress of investigative measures.