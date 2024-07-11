US Markets, War and Inflation Scare Investors

In various countries around the world, the soft landing continues, as inflation approaches targets. European Central Bank has reduced the benchmark interest rate, while the Federal Reserve has for the time being decided to maintain the current rate of 5.3%, the highest in the last 23 years. These high rates offer savers an attractive investment, but make financing difficult for companies that depend on debt.

The US economy has been supported by resilient consumption, strong balance sheets and fiscal stimulus in the form of construction and near-shoring under the laws Inflation Reduction Act And CHIPS Act. These laws foster job creation, as evidenced by the U.S. unemployment rate still hovering near 4 percent, the lowest it has been in 70 years.

Over half of the global population elects new governments this year and the conflicts in Europe And Middle East and the tensions in Asia: Geopolitical uncertainty therefore remains a key concern for investors and could cause disruptions in supply chains and/or spending setbacks.

The next ones Presidential Elections USA in November could lead to a new corporate tax rate, which in 2017 was reduced from 35% to 21%. Democrats in fact they seem inclined to increase it, while the Republicans could theoretically reduce it again. The current U.S. fiscal deficit is widely viewed as unsustainable. Domestically operating companies would be most exposed to a change in tax rate.

Artificial Intelligence is a key driver for the market this year as companies look to increase efficiency and secure competitive advantages to serve their customers. The AI ​​theme is driving a variety of industries, from chips and software to construction and electrification companies. We maintain exposure to large, diversified providers of productivity solutions and view the AI ​​theme positively.

Eli Lilly reported a revenue increase of over 26% thanks to the significant uptake of GIP-GLP-1, its new drug for diabetes and obesity. This trend is expected to continue in the immediate future as demand continues to significantly outstrip supply. The group has announced investments, in manufacturing alone, of over 18 billion dollars since 2020.

Oracle is increasingly seen as a contender in the cloud infrastructure race. Revenue from its “OCI” cloud solution is growing at a rate of more than 50%, and its order book has rebounded in the past two quarters. Following its colocation partnership with Azure, Oracle has struck a deal with Google Cloud. Infrastructure growth should fuel group revenue growth of more than 10%, while also potentially helping Oracle migrate its existing database customers to the cloud.

Half is reaping the benefits of a top-line reacceleration driven by the success of its Reels format and tight cost controls during its “Year of Efficiency.” Meta also continues to make significant investments in chips and data centers, and is a leading contender in the AI ​​race.

Market leaders are well-suited to dynamic environments because they can attract and retain talent, diversify supply chains, and invest in the future. However, market leaders are not limited to “Magnificent 7”. It is important to build a diversified portfolio of leading companies in various sectors, from sanitization and cleaning of uniforms to accounting, from analog chips to insulin, from recycling and recovery of cars and their components to surgical robots and quality and low-cost essential goods. In our view, the key selection criterion is the quality of the company that enables long-term resilient and profitable growth.

*Comgest Growth America Fund Manager at Comgest