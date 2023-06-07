Home page politics

From: Jacob von Sass

The US Marines want to increase their weapon arsenal for a potential conflict in the Indo-Pacific. Kamikaze drones are particularly interesting for this.

WASHINGTON DC – In the Ukraine war, both Russia and Ukraine repeatedly resort to so-called kamikaze drones. This means small, unmanned flying objects that are equipped with an explosive device. Sometimes they can circle over their target for hours and then destroy it at the right moment. The US Marines also want to rely on the new weapons in the future. This was announced by Commander General David Berger.

“As demonstrated in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and currently in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, kamikaze drones routinely defeat tanks and battle positions with attacks from above. To be successful in future conflicts, the US Navy must find ways to operate in contested areas in a cost-effective manner while at the same time endangering the enemy,” the general said in a plan.

The US Marines want to rely on so-called “loitering ammunition” in the future. This means drones that are equipped with explosive devices and can precisely eliminate the enemy. (Icon image) © ChiangYing-ying

US Marines want to rely on kamikaze drones in the future: flexibility is crucial

How Task & Purpose, a news magazine from the USA, reports that the kamikaze drones are said to act primarily in swarms. For example, complex air defense systems can be overcome and the enemy significantly weakened. The flexibility of modern guided missiles is another reason for Berger to purchase them for the US Marines. Not only conventional fighter jets like the F-35B Joint Strike Fighter can use the drones, but also cargo and transport aircraft like the MV-22 Opsrey.

Kamikaze drones are perfect for protracted conflicts in the Indo-Pacific. They far exceed the eight-kilometer range of the AGM-114 Hellfire missile, which is currently used mostly by the US Marines. Brigadier General Stephen Lightfoot is also enthusiastic about the guided missiles and hopes to purchase them: “The drones allow us to use current platforms to do things we never thought we would be able to do.” (Jakob von Sass )