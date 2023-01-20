Time: American Marine Swift, who fought on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, died in Ukraine

US Marine Daniel Swift, who fought on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), died this week in Ukraine. About it informs Time, citing a Navy official.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, the deceased was a first-class operator of the special forces, who arbitrarily left the service in the Navy. The American died from “bullet wounds sustained during a Russian attack on his unit,” a Navy source said.

From the documents it follows that in the United States, Swift was considered a deserter since 2019.

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that about one to three thousand foreign mercenaries are fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, in the first months of the Russian special operation, there were significantly more mercenaries, but most of them returned home by the summer. “Many seemed to be more interested in posing for social media, others sought to live out Call of Duty fantasies, and some faced more serious suspicions of theft or sexual assault,” the newspaper writes.