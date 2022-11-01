The US manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), prepared by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), dropped from 50.9 in September to 50.2 in October. Analysts heard by The Wall Street Journal predicted a slightly larger drop, to 50.0.

The price sub-index dropped from 51.7 in September to 46.6 in October. The number of jobs went from 48.7 to 50.0 in the period, while that of new orders increased from 47.1 to 49.2 in the same period.

Production rose from 50.6 in September to 52.3 in October, and inventories fell from 55.5 to 52.5 in the comparison.