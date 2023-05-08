How did you feel about the content of this article?

Migrant families on the border between Metamoros (Mexico) and Brownsville (USA) last month participated in a Way of the Cross calling for an end to restrictive migration policies, such as Title 42. | Photo: EFE/Abraham Pineda Jacome

At least seven people were killed and six injured after a man ran over a group of people at a bus stop Sunday in Brownsville, Texas, in front of a homeless shelter that also serves as a center for migrants.

The reason for the hit-and-run has yet to be confirmed, but Lt. Martin Sandoval of the Brownsville Police told the local station KRGV that an investigation has been opened to determine whether the act was intentional.

Around 8:30 am local time (10:30 am in Brasilia), the police received a report that a Land Rover had run over several people who were waiting at a bus stop.

When officers arrived, seven people were found dead at the scene and another six were taken to hospital with minor or serious injuries.

The driver, who was held up by several witnesses until police arrived, is receiving medical attention and undergoing drug and alcohol testing.

The lieutenant explained that the center is a shelter for homeless people, but that at the moment, due to the migration crisis at the border, it is full of migrants.

This incident comes just days before the end, on May 11, of Title 42 immigration regulation, a sanitary measure adopted by former Republican President Donald Trump and later continued by Democratic President Joe Biden, for the immediate expulsion of migrants from the country with based on the Covid-19 pandemic.