Small satisfaction for the minister: A US magazine crowns Robert Habeck as the “doer of Europe” – far ahead of Chancellor Scholz. At home, the Greens are more critical.

Berlin – Pfui at home, hui abroad: Enjoys because of his energy in the energy crisis Robert Habeck (Greens) in the world apparently high reputation. The German Economics Minister is now regarded as the most influential doer in Europe. The US Magazine political put the 53-year-old at number one in its annual popularity ranking. He makes unpopular decisions, exudes charisma and has a direct connection to the voters, it was said in justification. “He puts his boss in the shade.” For the Green politician a small respectable success. Because in Germany, his popularity ratings have recently dropped.

German politician: Robert Habeck (Greens) Government office: Federal Minister of Economics Wife: Andrea Paluch (married since 1996) Children: four sons

Robert Habeck: US magazine Politico names ministers in the ranking of Europe’s doers – Putin is the “Loser of the Year”

The ranking of political does not reflect a representative survey. Nevertheless, the election of the most influential politician in Europe highlights how in the USA the politics of the old continent is evaluated. Above all, the action in the course of the global energy and inflation crisis, which was triggered by the Ukraine war, played a major role for the US magazine. While Robert Habeck took first place, Russia’s President brings up the rear. Wladimir Putin was declared “Loser of the Year”.

Was voted the most influential doer in Europe: Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens). © Michael Kappeler/Kay Nietfeld/dpa/Montage

Good news for Habeck: US magazine Politico recognizes his energy in the Ukraine crisis

But in the category “Most influential politicians in Europe” Habeck has the edge. Immediately after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the Greens took responsibility, it was quoted as saying Editorial network Germany (RND) from the political-Report. Unlike Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), who was in the USA a year ago as robot had been mocked, the Green did not hesitate and mastered the difficult task of getting Germany through the winter in search of alternative energy sources, although Germany actually wanted to push ahead with its zero-emissions policy. As a Green, he also accepted unpopular decisions such as suspending the nuclear phase-out and was one of the first politicians in Europe to insist on severe sanctions against Putin – despite the high dependence on Germany for gas.

For Habeck, the year is a roller coaster ride of emotions. After the start of the traffic light coalition almost a year ago, he quickly rose to become the king of polls in Germany. In Germany, too, his hands-on approach was well received during the crisis. As a new type of politician, he was celebrated all over the country. Because while he was making the unpopular decisions, he made no secret of the fact that he found it difficult as a Green. He made his inner turmoil about his own decisions public on talk shows.

Robert Habeck: Federal Minister of Economics is behind Baerbock in polls – but ahead of Scholz

The Germans loved him for it and suddenly thought he was fit for chancellor. Yet Habeck himself always mistrusted this pop star image. He can’t buy anything from the polls, he revealed in the summer of Süddeutsche Zeitung. At that time, the gas crisis was still theoretically around the corner. But the Green already sensed at the time that the popularity could quickly be over once the high bills for ancillary costs fluttered into the house of the Germans. And he was right.

The chaos surrounding the gas surcharge again cost the Greens a great deal of prestige. The polls went slightly downhill again. In the meantime, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) is back at the top of the latest ZDF political barometer. Habeck slipped down to second place. Only behind follows Scholz.

List from Politico: Robert Habeck has to admit defeat to Volodymyr Selenskyj

In this respect, after weeks of criticism in Germany, Habeck will political-Ranking certainly note with satisfaction. But nothing more. Because he knows: there’s one thing he can’t avoid anyway: Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian president, who staunchly opposed Russia’s incursion, refused to be pigeonholed. It was therefore listed outside of all categories. Selenskyj, who has already been named Person of the Year by the Timesstand “above all”.