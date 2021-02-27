In the early hours of this Saturday, the United States House of Representatives, with a Democratic majority, approved the economic rescue project promoted by President Joe Biden, worth 1.9 million dollars, to pay for the Covid-19 pandemic. The plan must now be approved in the Senate, where difficulties are expected in the face of strong opposition from Republicans, a proposal for a salary increase already rejected and a tie in the number of legislators from the two parties in the Upper House.

With a vote of 219 legislators in favor and 212 against, President Joe Biden’s first bill was passed in the House of Representatives. But the vote shows the sharp division in Congress over the $ 1.9 trillion pandemic rescue plan.

The entire Republican caucus voted against and 2 Democratic legislators joined the opposition regarding the plan. However, progressives managed to carry out the initiative in this first legislative phase, thanks to a fragile majority in the Lower House of 221 Democrats compared to 211 Republicans.

Now the measure must be approved in the Senate, where there is a tie of 50 congressmen in each political party and where Vice President Kamala Harris has the tiebreaker vote.

What does the $ 1.9 trillion rescue plan include?

The project seeks to approve the funds that Democrats consider necessary to pay for the supply of all vaccines in their country against Covid-19 and other medical supplies, in an attempt to combat a pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 people. and leaves hundreds of unemployed.

The measure also plans to send a new round of emergency financial aid to households, small businesses, and state and local governments.

Among the items of the measure that require more money are direct payments of $ 1,400 to individuals, a federal unemployment benefit of $ 400 per week, estimated until August 29, and help for those who have difficulty paying. rent and home mortgages during the pandemic.

Republicans have been vocal in their opposition, stating that it is a very expensive plan, but that it stipulates little money for education so that schools can reopen soon. In addition, they assure that it is plagued with “gifts” for Democratic districts, including funds for unions, and that it seeks to deliver money to states controlled by progressives that the red bench considers do not need it because their budgets have already recovered.

“To my colleagues who say that this bill is bold, I say it is inflated (…) To those who say it is urgent, I say it is not focused. To those who say it is popular, I say it is totally partisan, ”said House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The main obstacle of the rescue plan for its approval in the Senate

Democrats have also sought to include in the rescue plan a proposal to increase the minimum wage, which would be the first to be authorized since 2009. The Biden Administration is pushing for a progressive increase to reach $ 15 an hour, in 2025, at starting at the current rate of $ 7.25 per hour.

Although the package has not yet reached the Senate, there it already faces a brake. On Thursday, the non-partisan Senator of the Upper House, Elizabeth McDonough, reported that the Democrats will not be able to include this measure in the bill, because the way they sought to pass it is “inappropriate”: special rules, called “reconciliation”, which They allow endorsing an initiative by a simple majority and not by a minimum of 60 votes, as is the case with most laws.

Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaks during a Senate Budget Committee hearing examining the salaries of large profitable corporations. On Capitol Hill in Washington, USA, February 25, 2021. © Reuters / Susan Walsh

The pronouncement was applauded by Republicans, who refuse to raise the federal minimum wage and use the “reconciliation” mechanism to seek approval.

“I am very pleased that the Senate MP has ruled that an increase in the minimum wage is an inappropriate policy change in reconciliation (…) This decision that reinforces reconciliation cannot be used as a vehicle to pass major legislative changes, by anyone of the parties, by simple majority, “said conservative Lindsey Graham, a senior member of the Senate Budget Committee, on Thursday.

However, House Democratic Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi responded that “House Democrats believe that raising the minimum wage is necessary. Therefore, this provision will remain in the United States Rescue Plan. United”.

Two Democrats have also already shown their opposition to the salary increase, enough to sink the project. Maintaining that measure will make its full approval even more difficult. A group of Senate Republicans had offered Joe Biden to authorize a shortened version of the bill, but the White House and some economists insist a big package is needed.

The battle for the final ratification of this measure also emerges as an early test of Biden’s ability to hold together his party’s fragile majorities in Congress: just 10 more lawmakers in the Lower House and an evenly divided Senate. .

With Reuters, AP and local media