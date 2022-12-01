The North American Lottery Mega Millions draws attention again due to the high values ​​of its prizes. The estimated amount for its next contest, this Friday (2) is US$ 333 million (R$ 1.733 billion).

With two weekly draws, Mega Millions had a top prize winner on October 14th, and since then no one has matched the five main numbers and the extra ball, which resulted in the big amount for Friday’s drawing.

Is it possible to bet from Brazil

Under Mega Millions rules, there is no need to be a citizen or resident of the United States to participate in the lottery draws. So it is possible to place your bet online. There are several sites that place bets on foreign lotteries, so the tip is to search for well-known sites with a history of prize payments.

How to play?

To bet on Mega Millions it is necessary to choose five numbers from options ranging from 1 to 70 and then choose a number from options ranging from 1 to 25.

A single bet with a ticket costs 5 dollars (R$ 26). After registering on an international lottery betting site, which includes an international credit card, just select Mega Millions, choose your lucky numbers, confirm the purchase and cheer!