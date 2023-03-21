A Mega Millionsone of the main lotteries in the United States, had no winner in its last draws and the accumulated prize for this Tuesday’s contest (21) is estimated at US$272 million (about R$1.4 billion).

If the fortune offered by the lottery caught your attention, know that it is possible to place your bet right here in Brazil, since the Mega Millions rules do not prevent foreigners from participating, even for those who do not live in the United States.

How to bet from Brazil?

To play your game you will need to use an online betting site. The tip in this case is to search for well-known sites with a history of premium payments. The chosen site will place the bet in the country of origin and many of them offer the official ticket scanned into your account on the service.

If you win a prize, many of these sites don’t even charge a commission fee, with the full amount going to you. But if you win the main prize, be prepared to go pick up the prize in person, with some of these services offering advice for that moment as well.

How to play?

To bet on MegaMillions it is necessary to choose five numbers from options ranging from 1 to 70 and then choose a number from options ranging from 1 to 25.

A single bet with a ticket costs 5 dollars (R$26.20). After registering for the service, which includes an international credit card, just select MegaMillions, choose your lucky numbers, confirm the purchase and cheer!