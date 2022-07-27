THE Mega Millionsa US lottery known for its millionaire prizes, will pay an estimated US$ 1.02 billion (R$ 5.4 billion) in its next contest this Friday (29).

The last time the lottery had a winner was on April 15th. Since then, there have been 29 draws without anyone hitting the five main numbers plus the secondary number that guarantees the grand prize.

The $1.02 billion value of the upcoming contest is already the 4th largest prize offered by Mega Millions in its history. The biggest prize paid for this lottery was US$ 1.537 billion and had as a winner only one bet made in South Carolina, in 2018.

The biggest prize ever paid in the history of lotteries around the world was also in the United States. In 2016, several winning bets split the $1.586 billion Powerball lottery jackpot.

It is possible to bet from Brazil

Under Mega Millions rules, there is no need to be a citizen or resident of the United States to participate in the draws. Then you can place your bet online. There are several sites that place bets on foreign lotteries, so the tip is to search for well-known sites with a history of winning prizes.

The chosen website will place the bet on the desired lottery in your country of origin and many of them offer the official ticket of the bet scanned into your account on the service. If you win a prize, many do not even charge a commission fee, with the value remaining entirely for you.

But if you win the top prize, be prepared to go in person to claim the prize, with some of these services offering advice for that time as well.

How to play?

To bet on MegaMillions it is necessary to choose five numbers from options ranging from 1 to 70 and then choose a number from options ranging from 1 to 25.

The single bet with a ticket costs 5 dollars (R$ 26.40). After registering for the service, which includes an international credit card, just select MegaMillions, choose your lucky numbers, confirm the purchase and cheer!