The American physiologist, Dr. Brands Bammanrevealed keys to healthy aging after years of studies, ensuring that resistance training with weights is vital for adults of legal age. Contrary to what is believed, the specialist admits that people over 60 years old should attend the gym.

According to the criteria of

In dialogue with The Associated Press, stated that resistance training is “the true fountain of youth.” And he added that most of the decline in strength, flexibility and endurance It is due to the low demands placed on the body at this age.

And he explained: “When I tell someone that in four or six months their strength, muscle mass, and general muscle function are going to reach the levels of people 30 or 35 years younger, that’s where it counts.” Although there are biological limits, the body can be pushed to be healthy..

For women this training may be more beneficial Photo:istock Share

How to start recovering vitality

Despite the recommendation, Bamman explains that do the necessary medical checkups to ensure there are no health problems. Then, look for a large gym, with a regular trainer who follows the progression and “can teach you the movements correctly.”

The routine is simple: begin with a warm-up aerobic to get the blood flowing, continue for a few minutes stretching and then work the weights. Free weights (barbells or dumbbells) may be more effective at building confidence, but Bamman said machines are better for beginners.

Generating demand is key for the physiologist, since the human body “It is a demand based system.”. And he explained: “If you demand a lot from the system, the body has to adapt to these greater demands. The body says: ‘To adapt to these new demands I have to strengthen my bones. I have to increase the size of my muscles.”

These tips apply to both older men and women.. Bamman even commented that it has been shown that women can “benefit from resistance training, even more than men, because it is a way to combat osteoporosis, the loss of bone density.”