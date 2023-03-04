Home page politics

From: Clemens Dorrenberg

Split

Some of the most powerful US lobbying companies offer free services to Ukraine. At the same time, they collect millions in fees from armaments companies.

Washington/Kiev – It seems unusual that Washington’s powerful lobbying firms do not charge for their work. But the attack on Ukraine by Russia has brought these US lobbying companies and agencies onto the scene, some of which offer their representation of interests in Ukraine free of charge.

According to a report in the British daily, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine The Guardians 25 registered lobbying companies agreed to represent Ukrainian interests free of charge. Before the war, only eleven companies are said to have worked for Ukrainian interests.

Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise. © Efrem Lukatsky/dpa

Support in the Ukraine war: More US lobby companies are operating in Kiev

US legislation requires interest groups that are commissioned from abroad and participate in political activities to disclose their activities on a regular basis. The US authorities use the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) to monitor lobbying activities abroad.

“I can’t think of a comparable increase in pro bono work for a foreign client,” said David Laufman, a partner at the law firm Wiggin and Dana, which formerly oversaw enforcement of the foreign lobbying law for the Justice Department.

Several of the new lobbying firms operating in Ukraine have advocated increased US military support for the Ukrainian military. According to a motion required by the Lobbying Act, they intend to “lobby members of the US government to increase US Department of Defense spending on contracts for equipment and other activities that will help Ukraine’s military defend its fight.” successfully against the Russian military”.

Aid to Ukraine: US lobbying firm sees no conflict of interest in support

The group of companies “BGR Government Affairs” works loudly The Guardians since May 2022 free of charge for Vadym Ivchenko, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament and Elena Lpkivska Ergul, an adviser to the Ukrainian President. Two days before Russian troops invaded Ukraine, a BGR advisor publicly called for an increase in military aid to Ukraine. When asked whether BGR’s work posed a conflict of interest, BGR President Jeffrey H. Birnbaum said no in a statement.

In 2022, BGR made more than half a million dollars lobbying for Pentagon contractors, some of whom are already profiting from the Ukraine war. Raytheon, for example, which is part of BGR, according to the organization OpenSecrets Paid $240,000 to lobby in 2022 has already received more than $2 billion in government contracts related to the Ukraine war.

US lobby companies help Ukraine and get orders from the Pentagon

The consulting company “Mercury Public Affairs” started after the research of the Guardians to work with a non-governmental organization in Ukraine in March 2022. Similar to BGR Government Affairs, “Mercury Public Affairs” had orders from Pentagon companies last year and, according to its own statements, estimated more than $180,000 for lobbying on behalf of contractors of the US Department of Defense.

The New York-based advertising and PR agency “Ogilvy Group”, a subsidiary of the British media group WPP, has also had a partnership with the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and Information Policy since 2022. In the first place should be loud The Guardians “Investment Opportunities for Defense Industry of Ukraine”. The US Department of Defense reportedly paid the company nearly $500,000 in 2022 for its lobbying work. Ogilvy responded Guardians-Specifications not submitted to the request for comment. (Clemens Dorrenberg)