The United States announced this Wednesday (18) the temporary suspension of some sanctions against Venezuela, including those related to the South American country’s oil and gas sector.

The decision came after the Nicolás Maduro regime and the country’s opposition reached an agreement to hold “free elections” in Venezuela in the second half of 2024 with international observation from the UN and the European Union (EU).

The US Treasury Department issued general licenses on Wednesday that authorize transactions involving Venezuela’s oil and gas sector, as well as the gold mining sector. According to the measure, the end of sanctions against Venezuela’s gold mining sector could reduce illegal trade in the noble metal.

Joe Biden’s government warned that the suspension of sanctions on the Venezuelan oil and gas sector will be “valid for six months” and could be reconsidered if there is no “progress towards democratic elections” and if some Americans who are detained in Venezuela.

The statement from the US Treasury Department highlights that the agency is prepared to “modify or revoke authorizations at any time” if members of the Maduro dictatorship do not comply with their commitments.

Since 2015, several countries, including the US, Canada, Panama and European Union member countries, have imposed more than 900 sanctions against Venezuela, most of them targeting officials accused of undermining the country’s democracy and violating human rights. (With EFE Agency)