The United States lifted this Thursday (16) the trade sanctions imposed on the Institute of Forensic Science of the Ministry of Public Security of the Chinese regime. The decision is part of a strategy by the American government, led by Democrat Joe Biden, to obtain greater cooperation from Beijing in combating fentanyl trafficking to the United States.

In 2020, Washington included the institute on its sanctions list due to alleged abuses by its members against the rights of Uighurs and other minority groups residing in communist China, which prevented it from receiving most products from US suppliers. .

During the meeting between the President of the USA, Joe Biden, and the dictator of China, Xi Jinping, in San Francisco, in the American state of California this Wednesday (15), it was agreed to create a working group that will deal with on anti-drug cooperation between the two powers.

The decision to lift the sanctions was criticized by human rights activists and members of the Republican Party, who accused the Biden administration of being “condescending to Beijing regarding human rights abuses perpetrated against the Uyghurs”. The agency ReutersRayhan Asat, a human rights lawyer of Uyghur origin, highlighted the urgency of the fentanyl problem in the US, but questioned Americans’ commitment to addressing human rights abuses in China.

The lifting of sanctions comes amid Washington’s efforts to combat fentanyl-related overdose deaths. Blocking fentanyl precursor chemicals has been a priority for US authorities.

The meeting between Biden and Xi this Wednesday was seen as an attempt by the US to “improve” tense bilateral relations with the Chinese, marked by trade disputes, human rights and regional issues.

At a press conference after the meeting, however, Biden referred to Xi again as a dictator. The US president said that Xi “governs a communist country with a system of government that is totally different from the American one”.

The statement angered the Chinese regime, which called it this Thursday (16) “extremely erroneous” and “irresponsible political manipulation”.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said on Thursday that “there are people with ulterior motives who try to incite and harm relations between the two countries.”