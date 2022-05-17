The United States announced on Monday (16) the easing of a series of restrictions imposed on Cuba during the presidency of Donald Trump, including immigration processes, money transfers and flights, measures that Cuba classified as “a limited step towards correct”.

Washington’s announcement is the result of a review of policy towards Havana that had been promised by President Joe Biden when he arrived at the White House in January 2021, but began to take shape after the historic protests that rocked Cuba in July last year. .

“With these measures, we intend to support Cubans’ aspirations for freedom and greater economic opportunity so they can lead successful lives at home,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

A high-ranking US official, who declined to be named, considered it a coincidence that the announcement was made after Mexico threatened to boycott the next Summit of the Americas, after Cuba denounced having been excluded from preparations: “The invitations have not yet been sent out, so there has been no decision on this. These policy measures have been in the works for a long time and are considered completely isolated from the conversation about who participates and who does not attend the summit.”

The Biden administration has announced that it will resume the CFRP program, suspended since 2017, which allows US citizens or residents to meet in the US with Cuban family members through regular migration channels. It also indicated that it will increase the processing capacity of visa applications in Havana.

In addition, he said that he will eliminate the current limit on family remittances of US$1,000 per quarter for the sender-receiver pair and that he will authorize remittances from donations, that is, non-family remittances, to support “independent Cuban entrepreneurs”.

The State Department specified, however, that these financial flows must not “enrich” persons or entities that violate human rights.

Biden’s management will also increase the number of flights between the United States and the island, authorizing service to cities other than Havana. And it will allow certain group travel that is currently prohibited.

However, he clarified that individual trips will not be reactivated.

“The administration’s (Biden) policy toward Cuba remains focused on supporting the Cuban people, including their human rights and their political and economic well-being,” Price noted.

“We continue to ask the Cuban government to immediately release political prisoners, to respect the fundamental freedoms of the Cuban people and to allow the Cuban people to determine their own future,” he added.

– ‘Limited step’ –

Cuba acknowledged advances in the measures, but stressed that this “does not change the embargo” in effect since 1962.

“The US government’s announcement is a limited step in the right direction”, but “neither the objectives nor the main instruments of the US policy towards Cuba, which is a failure, change,” the Cuban minister of affairs said on Twitter. Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez.

“The decision does not modify the blockade, the fraudulent inclusion in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, nor most of Trump’s maximum pressure coercive measures that still affect the Cuban people,” Rodríguez said.

Trump reinforced the economic embargo that the United States applies to Cuba to force a regime change, reversing the opening to the island promoted by his predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama (2009-2017).

Biden, Obama’s former vice president, surprised many observers by largely sticking to Trump’s decisions.

“Today’s announcement risks sending the wrong message to the wrong people at the wrong time and for the wrong reasons,” immediately criticized influential Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Menéndez warned that the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel “continues its relentless persecution of countless Cubans” for participating in the July protests, and ruled out that increased travel to Cuba will “generate democracy” on the island under a one-party communist regime. since the revolution led by Fidel Castro in 1959.