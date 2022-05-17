The United States announced on Monday (16) the easing of a series of restrictions imposed on Cuba under the presidency of Donald Trump, including immigration processes, money transfers and flights, measures that Cuba classified as a “limited step towards correct”.

Washington’s announcement is the result of a review of policy towards Havana that had been promised by President Joe Biden when he arrived at the White House in January 2021, but began to take shape after the historic protests that rocked Cuba in July last year. .

“With these measures, we intend to support Cubans’ aspirations for freedom and greater economic opportunity so they can lead successful lives at home,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

The Biden administration has announced that it will reinstate the CFRP family reunification program for Cubans, suspended since 2017. Created in 2007, it allows US citizens or residents to ask their relatives in Cuba to travel to the US and apply for a work permit there while your legal resident status is processed.

He also promised to increase the processing capacity of visa applications in Havana.

In addition, he said that he will eliminate the current limit on family remittances of US$1,000 per quarter for the sender-receiver pair and that he will authorize remittances from donations, that is, non-family remittances, to support “independent Cuban entrepreneurs”.

The State Department specified, however, that these financial flows must not “enrich” persons or entities that violate human rights.

Biden’s management will also increase the number of flights between the United States and the island, authorizing service to cities other than Havana. And it will allow certain group travel that is currently prohibited.

However, he clarified that individual trips will not be reactivated.

“The administration’s (Biden) policy toward Cuba remains focused on supporting the Cuban people, including their human rights and their political and economic well-being,” Price noted.

“We continue to ask the Cuban government to immediately release political prisoners, to respect the fundamental freedoms of the Cuban people and to allow the Cuban people to determine their own future,” he added.

– “Limited Step” –

Cuba acknowledged advances in the measures, but stressed that this “does not change the embargo” in effect since 1962.

“The US government’s announcement is a limited step in the right direction”, but “neither the objectives nor the main instruments of the US policy towards Cuba, which is a failure, change,” the Cuban minister of affairs said on Twitter. Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez.

“The decision does not modify the blockade, the fraudulent inclusion in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, nor most of Trump’s maximum pressure coercive measures that still affect the Cuban people,” Rodríguez said.

Trump reinforced the economic embargo that the United States applies to Cuba to force a regime change, reversing the opening to the island promoted by his predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama (2009-2017).

Biden, Obama’s former vice president, surprised many observers by largely sticking to Trump’s decisions.

“Today’s announcement risks sending the wrong message to the wrong people at the wrong time and for the wrong reasons,” immediately criticized influential Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Menéndez warned that the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel “continues its relentless persecution of countless Cubans” for participating in the July protests, and ruled out that increased travel to Cuba will “generate democracy” on the island under a one-party communist regime. since the revolution led by Fidel Castro in 1959.