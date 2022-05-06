Sweden and Finland are concerned that they will be exposed to Russian threats during the membership application process, which can take up to a year for all 30 members of the alliance to agree.

“We are confident that we can find ways to address any concerns either country may have about the time period between the NATO application and formal entry into the alliance,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

Sweden and Finland are expected to decide whether to apply to join NATO this month.

Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Lindh said after a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Wednesday that she had received security guarantees, but gave no details.

Sweden’s defense minister said last month that applying to join the alliance could trigger reactions from Russia, including cyber attacks and other measures such as propaganda campaigns to undermine Sweden’s security.