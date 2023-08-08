Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the US-led international anti-terrorist coalition dangerously approached the Su-35 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces near the city of Raqqa and over the Mediterranean Sea. On Monday, August 7, it was reported on briefing at the Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in the Syrian Arab Republic (CPVS).

“August 6 at 10:00 near the city of Raqqa, a dangerous approach was recorded between two unmanned aerial vehicles MQ-9 and LEAP of the coalition with the Su-35 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, the approach was less than 150 m in range. Also on August 6 at 10:49 a.m., a dangerous approach of an MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle of the “coalition” with a Su-35 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces was recorded over the Mediterranean Sea, the approach was less than 150 m in range,” the statement said.

The pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces demonstrated a high level of professionalism, avoiding a collision with the “coalition” UAVs.

It is also noted that 11 cases of violation of deconfliction protocols were recorded per day.

Earlier, on August 5, the CPVS reported 14 violations of deconfliction protocols per day related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that were not coordinated with the Russian side. Also, 16 violations were recorded in the area of ​​the Al-Tanf zone.

On August 3, 14 violations of deconfliction protocols by the US-led international coalition were also recorded in Syria.

Prior to this, on July 29, it was reported that in 2023, the international coalition led by the United States made more than 20 dangerous encounters with Russian aircraft in the sky over Syria.