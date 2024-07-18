Newsmax: Biden Agrees to End Campaign

US President Joe Biden will resolve his election campaign struggle. This was reported on the air of the NewsNax TV channel reported American political commentator and columnist Mark Halperin.

Citing “multiple sources from the Democratic Party,” he claims that the head of the White House has agreed to drop out of the race. A speech is already being prepared for Biden, and the 81-year-old politician will deliver it this weekend.

Halperin says Biden will focus on finishing out his term. The party will choose a new Democratic presidential nominee at the national convention in Chicago on August 19-22. Biden will not endorse Vice President Harris.