ABC: Biden is disappointed with Democrats who have turned their backs on him

US President Joe Biden is upset with Democrats who have turned their backs on him, reports ABC News, citing sources.

As the TV channel notes, the head of state was approached by the leaders of the Democrats in the Senate and the House of Representatives, who stated that Trump’s victory would undermine the party’s position in Congress.

Biden’s campaign is also running out of money to continue the campaign. According to the channel, US Vice President Kamala Harris called donors, but the conversation went badly because they were angry that Biden refused to leave the race.

Earlier, one of the largest donors to the Democratic Party, billionaire Michael Moritz, called on Biden to abandon his reelection bid. He also promised to suspend donations not only to Biden’s campaign, but to the Democratic Party as a whole. “Unfortunately, President Biden has a choice — vanity or virtue,” Moritz said.