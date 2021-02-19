In New York, lawyers from two companies were detained, who taught citizens of Russia and the CIS to lie and forge documents when applying for asylum. Reported by RIA News with reference to the US Department of Justice.

“Ilona Jamgarova and Artur Arkadyan, two immigration lawyers based in Brooklyn, and their colleague Igor Reznik have been charged with conspiracy to commit false information fraud in order to obtain asylum,” the ministry said in a statement.

All three were taken into custody. Six other defendants were charged with conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to commit fraud.

According to the investigation, two law firms, Dzhamgarova Firm and Russian America, helped their clients obtain American visas, citizenship and seek asylum. According to the Ministry of Justice, the clients of the lawyers were mainly citizens of Russia and the CIS.

The companies’ lawyers, in turn, advised clients so that they would receive asylum, although they did not have a legal right to it. For example, organizations submitted fictitious documents to the US Citizenship and Immigration Service. In addition, according to the department, firms were trained to lie under oath and during immigration procedures for asylum.

Earlier, the US Department of Justice accused the former employee of the embassy in Moscow Olesya Krasilova of fraud, conspiracy to steal documents and money laundering.