Washington: The standoff between the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has continued in many areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh since early May. Meanwhile, an Indian-American lawmaker of the US has said that China is taking an aggressive stand to prevent India from defense infrastructure construction in the border area. The reason for this is that without this construction, China gets a strategic edge there.

Indian-American MP Raja Krishnamurthy said in an interview with PTI-language, ‘This is a serious situation. This started mainly when the Indian government built a structure to strengthen the defense system in its territory completely in the border area with China. China obviously felt bad and then took a very provocative step in the Galvan region.

Krishnamurthy is expected to elect Illinois to the House of Representatives for the third consecutive time. He is the first and only Indian-American MP to be included in the House’s standing Select Committee on Intelligence.

Krishnamurthy expressed concern over China’s steps

Secret information was made available to this committee last week regarding Chinese aggression against India and the situation on the border. Krishnamurthy refused to elaborate on that information but expressed concern over China’s steps.

He said, ‘Ironically, China has already completed the structural construction work on its side in the border area. And that’s why I am very concerned about China taking the same steps related to border dispute or tension as it has done with Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam and Philippine in South China Sea. ‘

China is not a good neighbor

The tension along the Line of Actual Control in East Ladakh has increased considerably after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a skirmish with Chinese troops on June 15 in the Galvan Valley. In this clash, the soldiers of the Chinese side were also killed, but China did not reveal information about it. Krishnamurthy said that China is not behaving like a good neighbor. This is the time for China’s neighbors to join hands.

He said that there is a need to make it clear from the mutual alliances of the countries of the region and that when the diplomatic door should always be used to settle mutual disputes, then the Chinese government cannot take military steps to make its way.

Krishnamurthy said that China’s neighboring countries are increasingly negotiating on how to make rules in the Indo-Pacific region according to the international system. He said, “Therefore, America, India, Australia, Japan and others have come together to discuss how to avoid aggression and military action as it could create instability in the region.”

America complies with international regulations

When China prevented India from building defense infrastructure, he said that Beijing does not want to give up its strategic advantage in the region. Referring to the deep connection between the United States and India, he said that the United States should make it clear that if someone violates an international rule or agreement, America will stand with the country following these rules, as in this case India With international agreements.

Krishnamurthy moved a bipartisan resolution against China and in support of India. This proposal is in the form of amendment in the National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed with great support in the House. He said that it is very important that this issue be resolved in a diplomatic manner as soon as possible.

read this also-

Poison packet sent to Donald Trump, US officials caught before reaching White House

China approves Kovid vaccine given by nasal spray, testing may begin in November