Federal lawmakers from the United States, some of them representatives from Florida, where the largest community of Cubans and exiles on the island is based, said this Tuesday (17) that the recent “unilateral concessions” by the government of President Joe Biden represent “a betrayal the cause of freedom” of the Caribbean nation.

“Today, while hundreds of activists remain illegally imprisoned, the White House is resurrecting President (Barack) Obama’s failed policy of unilateral concessions to the criminal Castro/Díaz-Canel dictatorship,” criticized a group of 10 Republican lawmakers in a joint statement. .

Lawmakers – including Florida congressmen María Elvira Salazar, Mario Díaz-Balart and Carlos A. Giménez – recalled that after the historic protests in Cuba last July, Biden stressed that the US supported “the brave Cubans who came out streets to oppose 62 years of repression under a communist regime”.

However, the Biden administration today “is rewarding the longest-running communist dictatorship in the Western Hemisphere” with “high-level conversations” rather than “supporting the Cuban people’s pleas for freedom through the expansion of democratic programming, broadcasting, global diplomacy and sanctions against their oppressors,” they stressed.

According to Republican lawmakers, who also include Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, these “rewards” also include sanctions relief, increased travel, as well as increased “access to the US and our financial institutions.” ”.

“The Biden administration’s repeated concessions to the Cuban dictatorship are a betrayal of our nation’s commitment to human rights and freedom, and to the Cuban people fighting for a democratic transition,” lamented the group, which is joined by congressmen Michael McCaul. and Mark Green and Senators James Risch, Ted Cruz and Bill Cassidy.

The government of Democrat Biden announced on Monday the lifting of restrictions on commercial flights to Cuba, until now limited to the capital, and on the remittance of remittances, as well as the resumption of the program that allows Cubans in the US to “claim” their relatives in the country. island.

The measures, which reverse part of the restrictions imposed during the presidency of Donald Trump (2017-2021), provoked mixed reactions.

Aspects such as the resumption of the family reunification program and the increase in flights received support from exiled leaders such as Ramón Saúl Sánchez, of the Democratic Movement, but others like Orlando Gutiérrez, of the Democratic Directorate, totally rejected the policy change.