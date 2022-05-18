Flashing triangles in the night sky over a Navy ship and a sphere passing a plane in the blink of an eye were some of the images shown to US lawmakers yesterday as part of the first UFO hearing in more than 50 years, reported The Independent.

An “increasing number” of unidentified objects in the sky has been reported in 20 years, a Pentagon official told congressmen yesterday, without confirming the presence of extraterrestrial life.

The Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation of the Intelligence Committee of the United States House of Representatives accepted testimony from Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence, Scott Bray, and Deputy Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, Ronald Moultrie, who oversees the new Task Force. The Pentagon’s Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Unit, which investigates “frequent and ongoing” sightings of what it now calls unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) since the early 2000s.

The Pentagon admitted that while US ships have never collided, they have almost happened about 12 times. Bray revealed that when asked by Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, to confirm that there had never been an accident, he said, “We haven’t had a collision. However, we have had at least 11 near misses.”

Krishnamoorthi then asked if the United States has ever detected communication signals of any kind with those objects. Bray answered no; he also confirmed that the country has never tried to communicate with them.

Bray and Moultrie presented lawmakers with a video of two UAP sightings. In one video, a sharply defined triangle flashes in the green view of night vision goggles, part of an image taken from a Navy ship a few years ago. Unexplained at the time. However, a more recent similar sighting led to the conclusion that the once-unidentified object was likely a US military drone or unmanned aerial system.

“We are now reasonably confident that these triangles correlate with unmanned aerial systems in the area,” Bray said. “The triangular appearance is the result of light passing through the night vision goggles and then being recorded by a (single-lens reflex) camera.”

That is not to say, he added, that all UFO sightings can be explained.

In another video taken from the cockpit of an aircraft operating in a military training area, a white flash can be seen zooming past the aircraft. “I don’t have an explanation of what this specific object is,” Bray said.

The video itself provides little information, the flyby happening so quickly that attempts to freeze the image so lawmakers would allow them to view the UAP itself were mostly unsuccessful. Such brief sightings are common, and a lack of high-quality data has made investigation of such objects difficult, Bray added.

For almost a year now, the hearing follows the release of a report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on UFOs that found more than 140 sightings since 2004, all of which remain unexplained. The report also concluded that there was insufficient evidence to claim that they were from foreign or extraterrestrial technology.

In June 2021, US intelligence had already stated that there was no evidence of the existence of aliens, while acknowledging that dozens of phenomena observed by military pilots could not be explained.

Some could be clarified by the presence of drones or birds creating confusion in the army’s radar systems. Others may have stemmed from tests of military equipment or technology by other powers, such as China or Russia.

The military and intelligence are primarily trying to determine whether those UAPs can be linked to threats against the United States.

“Unidentified aerial phenomena constitute a potential threat to national security,” warned Democrat-elect André Carson, head of the parliamentary committee behind the hearing. “And they should be treated as such.”