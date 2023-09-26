A group of American lawmakers asked US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan for information on the exact amount of the country’s funds spent on Ukraine. The corresponding letter was published on September 25 on the website of Senator James David Vance, Republican from Ohio.

“We are writing to give you the opportunity to clarify your words and clearly communicate what the total amount of budgetary funds all government departments have allocated[…]to Ukraine and for the “countries affected by the situation in Ukraine”, as well as all other expenses incurred by taxpayers USA in connection with this conflict,” the document says.

The document also notes that legislators fear dishonesty on the part of the American administration regarding the exact amount of spending on assistance by the Kyiv authorities to other countries related to the Ukrainian conflict.

The letter was signed by Senator Vance himself and members of the US House of Representatives, Florida Republican Matt Gaetz and Texas Republican Chip Roy.

Earlier, on September 25, Kirby confirmed the arrival of the first batch of Abrams tanks in Ukraine, promising new deliveries in the near future.

On September 22, US President Joe Biden approved a new package of assistance to Kyiv with air defense and artillery. According to him, it will include a second Hawk air defense (air defense) battery. According to the statement, the United States intends to supply Ukraine with similar systems every month throughout the winter.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was announced on February 24, 2022 amid the worsening situation in the region.