The lawmakers, who are Republicans and Democrats, all three of whom are former military, said after a visit to Ukraine that they were convinced that Russian President Vladimir Putin was seriously considering invading Ukraine when he massed tens of thousands of soldiers on the border with his western neighbor.

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton told reporters: “We have to be more concerned with deterring Putin than provoking him.”

He added: “If Putin invades Ukraine, I want him to know that he will find it difficult in the next five minutes to buy a soft drink from a vending machine, not that NATO will call a meeting to discuss what to do in the following weeks,” according to “AFP.”

In turn, Republican Representative Mike Waltz said that the United States should impose sanctions on Russia because of its destabilization of the region, stressing that the threat of “strict measures will not be very helpful in Putin’s balance of accounts.”

Waltz urged the Biden administration to bypass bureaucratic and red tape and immediately provide Ukraine with weapons, including missiles for defense.

Like Biden, lawmakers on Tuesday ruled out the deployment of US forces in defense of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Putin called for “immediate” negotiations with NATO and the United States on the guarantees that should be provided to Russia regarding its security, particularly in terms of “preventing any future expansion of the alliance to the east or the deployment of weapons systems that threaten Russia in Ukraine or in other neighboring countries.”